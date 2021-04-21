NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Extracts First Oxygen from Red Planet

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Extracts First Oxygen from Red Planet
The growing list of “firsts” for Perseverance, NASA’s newest six-wheeled robot on the Martian surface, includes converting some of the Red Planet’s thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into oxygen.
Technicians at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory lower the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) instrument into the belly of the Perseverance rover.