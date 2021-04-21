Portal origin URL: NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Extracts First Oxygen from Red PlanetPortal origin nid: 470350Published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 - 14:26Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The growing list of “firsts” for Perseverance, NASA’s newest six-wheeled robot on the Martian surface, includes converting some of the Red Planet’s thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into oxygen.Portal image: Technicians at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory lower the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) instrument into the belly of the Perseverance rover.