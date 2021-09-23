Portal origin URL: NASA’s Perseverance Rover Cameras Capture Mars Like Never BeforePortal origin nid: 474146Published: Thursday, September 23, 2021 - 12:01Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists tap into an array of imagers aboard the six-wheeled explorer to get a big picture of the Red Planet.Portal image: Using its WATSON camera, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie over a rock nicknamed “Rochette,” on Sept.10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.