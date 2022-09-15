Portal origin URL: NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Geologically Rich Mars TerrainPortal origin nid: 482795Published: Thursday, September 15, 2022 - 10:33Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s Perseverance rover is well into its second science campaign, collecting rock-core samples from features within an area long considered by scientists to be a top prospect for finding signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.Portal image: NASA’s Perseverance rover puts its robotic arm to work around a rocky outcrop called “Skinner Ridge” in Mars’ Jezero Crater.