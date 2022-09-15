NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Geologically Rich Mars Terrain

Portal origin URL: 
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Geologically Rich Mars Terrain
Portal origin nid: 
482795
Published: 
Thursday, September 15, 2022 - 10:33
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA’s Perseverance rover is well into its second science campaign, collecting rock-core samples from features within an area long considered by scientists to be a top prospect for finding signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.
Portal image: 
NASA’s Perseverance rover puts its robotic arm to work around a rocky outcrop called “Skinner Ridge” in Mars’ Jezero Crater.