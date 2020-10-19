Portal origin URL: NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory Catches a Lunar TransitPortal origin nid: 465582Published: Monday, October 19, 2020 - 09:01Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: On Oct. 16, 2020, the Moon photobombed NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory’s view of the Sun. This apparent crossing in space, called a lunar transit, lasted about 50 minutes, between 3:05 p.m. and 3:53 p.m. ET.Portal image: The Moon's shadow crosses, from left to right, a satellite view of the Sun, colored in gold.