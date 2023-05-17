NASA’s Spitzer, TESS Find Potentially Volcano-Covered Earth-Size World

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Astronomers have discovered an Earth-size exoplanet, or world beyond our solar system, that may be carpeted with volcanoes.
A planet covered with volcanic outbursts and spots of water takes up most of the left-hand foreground. In the distance, against the black background, is a faint blue planet.