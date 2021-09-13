Portal origin URL: NASA’s TROPICS Pathfinder Satellite Produces Global First Light Images and Captures Hurricane IdaPortal origin nid: 473859Published: Monday, September 13, 2021 - 13:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: On August 8, NASA’s TROPICS Pathfinder satellite captured global first light images as well as a look inside the structure of Hurricane Ida before and after it made landfall.Portal image: The TROPICS Pathfinder satellite captured its first global data on August 8, 2021, including a channel around 205 GHz.