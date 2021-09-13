NASA’s TROPICS Pathfinder Satellite Produces Global First Light Images and Captures Hurricane Ida

Portal origin URL: 
NASA’s TROPICS Pathfinder Satellite Produces Global First Light Images and Captures Hurricane Ida
Portal origin nid: 
473859
Published: 
Monday, September 13, 2021 - 13:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
On August 8, NASA’s TROPICS Pathfinder satellite captured global first light images as well as a look inside the structure of Hurricane Ida before and after it made landfall.
Portal image: 
The TROPICS Pathfinder satellite captured its first global data on August 8, 2021, including a channel around 205 GHz.