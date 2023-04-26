Portal origin URL: NASA’s Voyager Will Do More Science With New Power StrategyPortal origin nid: 486889Published: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 - 11:19Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The plan will keep Voyager 2’s science instruments turned on a few years longer than previously anticipated, enabling yet more revelations from interstellar space.Portal image: The Voyager proof test model, shown at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 1976, was a direct replica of the twin Voyager space probes that launched in 1977.