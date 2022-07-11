Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb Delivers Deepest Infrared Image of Universe YetPortal origin nid: 481142Published: Monday, July 11, 2022 - 18:18Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail.Portal image: distant galaxies appear as bright glowing spots in this Webb telescope image, with some smeared by gravitational lensing; foreground stars appear bright with six-pointed diffraction spikes, owing to the shape of Webb's mirrors