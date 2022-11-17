NASA’s Webb Draws Back Curtain on Universe’s Early Galaxies

484021
Thursday, November 17, 2022 - 10:00
no
A few days after officially starting science operations, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope propelled astronomers into a realm of early galaxies, previously hidden beyond the grasp of all other telescopes until now.
Image collage labeled "Abell 2744 GLASS JWST/NIRCAM." Two large frames, left and right, with countless white stars, interspersed with yellow and orange galaxies of various shapes on a black background. Two smaller center images are close ups two galaxies.