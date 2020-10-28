Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb To Examine Objects in the Graveyard of the Solar SystemPortal origin nid: 465831Published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 09:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA's upcoming James Webb Space Telescope will examine an assortment of Kuiper Belt Objects in a series of programs called Guaranteed Time Observations shortly after its launch in 2021.Portal image: This global color mosaic of Neptune's moon Triton, likely a captured KBO, was taken in 1989 by Voyager 2 during its flyby of the