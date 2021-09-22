Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb to Explore Forming Planetary SystemsPortal origin nid: 473879Published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 - 09:45Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Researchers will observe more than a dozen protoplanetary systems to gather data about their inner disks – where Earth-like planets may be forming.Portal image: The researchers will use NASA’s Webb Telescope to survey 17 of the 20 nearby protoplanetary disks observed by Chile’s Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in 2018 for its Disk Substructures at High Angular Resolution Project.