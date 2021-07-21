Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb to Explore a Neighboring, Dusty Planetary SystemPortal origin nid: 472665Published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 - 09:18Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Researchers will take stock of the dust in the debris disk surrounding the nearby star Beta Pictoris.Portal image: A debris disk, which includes comets, asteroids, rocks of various sizes, and plenty of dust, orbits the star Beta Pictoris, which is blocked at the center of this 2012 image by a coronagraph aboard the Hubble Space Telescope.