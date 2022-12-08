Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb Indicates Several Stars ‘Stirred Up’ Southern Ring NebulaPortal origin nid: 484461Published: Thursday, December 8, 2022 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Some of the first data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has shown there were at least two, and possibly three, more unseen stars that crafted the oblong, curvy shapes of the Southern Ring Nebula.Portal image: An image of the Southern Ring Nebula. The image shows one star at the center, a large translucent pink-and-red irregular oval, and wavy patterns that extend all around the edges.