Published: Monday, March 27, 2023 - 11:00
An international team of researchers has used NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to measure the temperature of the rocky exoplanet TRAPPIST-1 b.
Illustration of a rocky planet and its red dwarf star on a black background. The planet is large, in the foreground on the lower right and the star is smaller, in the background at the upper left. The planet is gray. The star has a bright orange-red glow.