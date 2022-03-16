Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb Reaches Alignment Milestone, Optics Working SuccessfullyPortal origin nid: 478117Published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 - 11:12Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Following the completion of critical mirror alignment steps, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team expects that Webb’s optical performance will be able to meet or exceed the science goals the observatory was built to achieve.Portal image: While the purpose of this image was to focus on the bright star at the center for alignment evaluation, Webb's optics and NIRCam are so sensitive that the galaxies and stars seen in the background show up.