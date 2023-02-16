NASA’s Webb Reveals Intricate Networks of Gas and Dust in Nearby Galaxies

NASA’s Webb Reveals Intricate Networks of Gas and Dust in Nearby Galaxies
Thursday, February 16, 2023 - 11:00
Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope are getting their first look at star formation, gas, and dust in nearby galaxies with unprecedented resolution at infrared wavelengths.
A galaxy spiral with a bright, white center. At the top right and lower left are brighter spots of red, with light blue web like spirals throughout.