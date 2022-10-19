Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of CreationPortal origin nid: 483399Published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape – the iconic Pillars of Creation – where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust.Portal image: Layers of semi-opaque red colored gas and dust, bottom left, with three prominent pillars rise toward the top right. The left pillar is the largest and widest, the second and third pillars are set off in darker shades of brown and have red outlines.