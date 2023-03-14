NASA’s Webb Telescope Captures Rarely Seen Prelude to Supernova

Portal origin URL: 
NASA’s Webb Telescope Captures Rarely Seen Prelude to Supernova
Portal origin nid: 
486116
Published: 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 - 14:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
The rare sight of a Wolf-Rayet star – among the most luminous, most massive, and most briefly detectable stars known – was one of the first observations made by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in June 2022.
Portal image: 
A large, bright star shines from the center with smaller stars scattered throughout the image. A clumpy cloud of material surrounds the central star, with more material above and below than on the sides.