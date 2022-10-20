Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb Uncovers Dense Cosmic Knot in The Early UniversePortal origin nid: 483444Published: Thursday, October 20, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Astronomers looking into the early universe have made a surprising discovery using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: a cluster of massive galaxies in the process of forming around an extremely red quasar.Portal image: A blurred image with bright white in the center, with shades of blue surrounding, a few yellow, red, and green colors throughout.