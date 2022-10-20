NASA’s Webb Uncovers Dense Cosmic Knot in The Early Universe

Portal origin URL: 
NASA’s Webb Uncovers Dense Cosmic Knot in The Early Universe
Portal origin nid: 
483444
Published: 
Thursday, October 20, 2022 - 10:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Astronomers looking into the early universe have made a surprising discovery using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: a cluster of massive galaxies in the process of forming around an extremely red quasar.
Portal image: 
A blurred image with bright white in the center, with shades of blue surrounding, a few yellow, red, and green colors throughout.