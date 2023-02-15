Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb Uncovers New Details in Pandora’s ClusterPortal origin nid: 485617Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Astronomers have revealed the latest deep field image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, featuring never-before-seen details in a region of space known as Pandora’s Cluster (Abell 2744).Portal image: A crowded galaxy field on a black background, with one large star dominating the image just right of center. Three areas are concentrated with larger white hazy blobs on the left, lower right, and upper right above the single star.