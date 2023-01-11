NASA’s Webb Uncovers Star Formation in Cluster’s Dusty Ribbons

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
NGC 346, one of the most dynamic star-forming regions in nearby galaxies, is full of mystery. Now, it is less mysterious with new findings from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
Star cluster NGC 346 appears as a glittery gold and purple splash of color against a black, star-sprinkled backdrop. Shaped a bit like a dove, the cluster is translucent lavender and lilac, with gold and white edges.