Portal origin URL: NASA’s Webb Unveils Young Stars in Early Stages of FormationPortal origin nid: 484635Published: Thursday, December 15, 2022 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists taking a “deep dive” into one of Webb’s iconic first images, the Cosmic Cliffs region of the Carina Nebula, have discovered dozens of energetic jets and outflows from young stars previously hidden by dust clouds.Portal image: A collage image of the Carina Nebula, an undulating, translucent star-forming region, hued in ambers and blues; foreground stars with diffraction spikes can be seen, as can a speckling of background points of light through the cloudy nebula.