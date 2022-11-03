Portal origin URL: NASA ABoVE Team Studies Thawing Permafrost, LakesPortal origin nid: 483775Published: Thursday, November 3, 2022 - 12:29Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Since 2015, scientists participating in NASA’s Arctic Boreal Vulnerability Experiment (ABoVE) have been studying the impacts of climate change on Earth’s far northern regions and how those changes are intertwined.Portal image: Image of a thermokarst lake surrounded by spruce trees and soft, spongy ground. The lake water is blue and reflects the sky, which is nearly cloudless.