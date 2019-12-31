NASA to Announce New Discoveries at Annual Astronomy Meeting

Portal origin URL: 
NASA to Announce New Discoveries at Annual Astronomy Meeting
Portal origin nid: 
457062
Published: 
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 09:27
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA researchers will present new findings on a wide range of astrophysics and other space science topics at the 235th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society, Saturday, Jan. 4, through Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Honolulu.
Portal image: 
New findings from NASA missions will be presented at the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society
Science Categories: 
Universe