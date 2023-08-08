Portal origin URL: NASA Announces Monthly Themes to Celebrate the Heliophysics Big YearPortal origin nid: 488394Published: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 - 12:10Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This October, NASA is launching the Heliophysics Big Year – a global celebration of solar science and the Sun’s influence on Earth and the entire solar system.Portal image: A portion of the Sun, shown in red and orange. A swirl of orange explodes off the Sun, into the black expanse of space.