Published: Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 13:17
NASA Announces New James Webb Space Telescope Target Launch Date
NASA now is targeting Oct. 31, 2021, for the launch of the agency's James Webb Space Telescope from French Guiana, due to impacts from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as technical challenges.