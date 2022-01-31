Portal origin URL: NASA Asteroid Tracking System Now Capable of Full Sky SearchPortal origin nid: 476946Published: Monday, January 31, 2022 - 14:29Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The NASA-funded ATLAS has reached a new milestone by becoming the first survey capable of searching the entire dark sky every 24 hours for near-Earth objects that could pose a future impact hazard to Earth.Portal image: Sutherland ATLAS station in South Africa, Chilean installation of ATLAS telescope, NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube, Illustration of the NEO Surveyor spacecraft.