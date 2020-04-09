Portal origin URL: NASA Calls on Gamers, Citizen Scientists to Help Map World’s CoralsPortal origin nid: 459736Published: Thursday, April 9, 2020 - 08:36Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA invites video gamers and citizen scientists to embark on virtual ocean research expeditions to help map coral reefs around the world in an effort to better understand these threatened ecosystems.Portal image: A user playing the new NeMO-Net game that helps NASA classify the world's coral from their own homeScience Categories: Earth