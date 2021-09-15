Portal origin URL: NASA Confirms Thousands of Massive, Ancient Volcanic Eruptions on Mars Portal origin nid: 473904Published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: By studying the topography and mineral composition of a portion of the Arabia Terra region in northern Mars, scientists recently found evidence for thousands of “super eruptions,” which are the most violent volcanic explosions known.Portal image: Photo of volcanic ash taken April 8, 2008, in Hawaii.