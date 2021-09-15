NASA Confirms Thousands of Massive, Ancient Volcanic Eruptions on Mars

NASA Confirms Thousands of Massive, Ancient Volcanic Eruptions on Mars
Wednesday, September 15, 2021 - 11:00
By studying the topography and mineral composition of a portion of the Arabia Terra region in northern Mars, scientists recently found evidence for thousands of “super eruptions,” which are the most violent volcanic explosions known.
Photo of volcanic ash taken April 8, 2008, in Hawaii.