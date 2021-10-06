With NASA Data, Researchers Find Standing Waves at Edge of Earth’s Magnetic Bubble

With NASA Data, Researchers Find Standing Waves at Edge of Earth’s Magnetic Bubble
474489
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - 05:00
no
Just as ocean waves follow the wind, scientists expected that waves traveling along the magnetosphere should ripple in the direction of the solar wind. But a new study reveals some waves do just the opposite.
An animated illustration of Earth's magnetosphere against a background of solar wind. Blue waves around the magnetosphere surface undulate slowly, while the front of the magnetosphere appears to be still.