NASA-enabled AI Predictions May Give Time to Prepare for Solar Storms

Portal origin URL: 
NASA-enabled AI Predictions May Give Time to Prepare for Solar Storms
Portal origin nid: 
486331
Published: 
Thursday, March 30, 2023 - 13:40
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Like a tornado siren for life-threatening storms in America’s heartland, a new computer model that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and NASA satellite data could sound the alarm for dangerous space weather.
Portal image: 
A close-up view shows part of the Sun in red, orange, and yellow. A bright yellow-white burst of light appears at the edge of the Sun in the top center. To the right of that, a red, column-shaped cloud of gas towers above the edge of the Sun.