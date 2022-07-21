NASA, ESA to Discuss Mars Sample Return Mission

NASA, ESA to Discuss Mars Sample Return Mission
481411
Thursday, July 21, 2022 - 14:36
no
NASA will host a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 27, to discuss the architecture for its Mars Sample Return campaign.
This illustration shows a concept for a proposed NASA Mars lander-and-rocket combination that would play a key role in returning to Earth samples of Mars material collected by the Perseverance rover.