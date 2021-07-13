Portal origin URL: NASA, ESA Partner in New Effort to Address Global Climate ChangePortal origin nid: 472503Published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 - 11:58Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) have formed a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership to observe Earth and its changing environment.Portal image: NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, NASA Associate Administrator for International and Interagency Relations Karen Feldstein, NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen, ESA Dir. General Josef Aschbacher