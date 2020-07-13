NASA, ESA to Release First Images from Solar Orbiter Mission

Portal origin URL: 
NASA, ESA to Release First Images from Solar Orbiter Mission
Portal origin nid: 
462710
Published: 
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 11:51
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Scientists from NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) will release the first data captured by Solar Orbiter, the joint ESA/NASA mission to study the Sun, during an online news briefing at 8 a.m. EDT Thursday, July 16.
Portal image: 
ESA/NASA's Solar Orbiter is returning its first science data, including images of the Sun taken from closer than any spacecraft