NASA to Explore Divergent Fate of Earth’s Mysterious Twin with Goddard’s DAVINCI+

471467
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 - 15:25
no
NASA’s DAVINCI+ mission is set to explore Venus to determine if it was habitable and understand how these similar worlds ended up with such different fates.
DAVINCI+ will send a meter-diameter probe to brave the high temperatures and pressures near Venus’ surface to explore the atmosphere from above the clouds to near the surface of a terrain that may have been a past a continent.