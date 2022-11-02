Portal origin URL: NASA Fieldwork Studies Signs of Climate Change in Arctic, Boreal RegionsPortal origin nid: 483734Published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: In the summer of 2022, the team investigated permafrost thaw, methane emissions from lakes, and the effects of wildfires in Alaska and northwestern Canada.Portal image: Image of a thermokarst lake surrounded by spruce trees and soft, spongy ground. The lake water is blue and reflects the sky, which is nearly cloudless.