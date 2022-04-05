NASA Finds New Way to Monitor Underground Water Loss

Portal origin URL: 
NASA Finds New Way to Monitor Underground Water Loss
Portal origin nid: 
478599
Published: 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 12:50
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Researchers have untangled puzzling patterns of sinking and rising land to pin down the underground locations where water is being pumped for irrigation.
Portal image: 
Groundwater irrigation enables farmers to grow lush crops in California’s Central Valley, but the underground water resource is dwindling. A NASA study offers a new tool for managing groundwater.