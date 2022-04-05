Portal origin URL: NASA Finds New Way to Monitor Underground Water LossPortal origin nid: 478599Published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 12:50Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Researchers have untangled puzzling patterns of sinking and rising land to pin down the underground locations where water is being pumped for irrigation.Portal image: Groundwater irrigation enables farmers to grow lush crops in California’s Central Valley, but the underground water resource is dwindling. A NASA study offers a new tool for managing groundwater.