NASA-funded Network Tracks the Recent Rise and Fall of Ozone Depleting Pollutants

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 - 11:00
A short-lived resurgence in the emission of ozone depleting pollutants in eastern China will not significantly delay the recovery of Earth’s protective “sunscreen” layer, according to new research published Feb. 10 in Nature.
Pollution hanging over eastern China in February of 2004.