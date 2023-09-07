Portal origin URL: NASA-funded Study: Half of Glaciers Vanish with 1.5 Degrees of WarmingPortal origin nid: 488852Published: Thursday, September 7, 2023 - 08:43Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The world’s glaciers could lose as much as 40% of their mass by 2100 with 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming. That's according to a NASA-funded study appearing in the journal Science.Portal image: Imja Tsho is a lake made up of meltwater from Imja-Lhotse Shar Glacier in Eastern Nepal and one of the fastest growing glacial lakes in the Himalayas.