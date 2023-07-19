Portal origin URL: NASA Funds 3 Citizen Science Projects to Study 2024 U.S. Solar EclipsePortal origin nid: 488055Published: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA has awarded funding for three science teams to conduct citizen science investigations as a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America on April 8, 2024.Portal image: A black circle is in the middle of the image. Surrounding the circle is a thin strip of white peaking out from the edges. Flowing off that white strip are white and blue, whispy streams of light, which fill most of the black background of the image.