NASA Funds Eight New Projects Exploring Connections Between the Environment and COVID-19

Portal origin URL: 
NASA Funds Eight New Projects Exploring Connections Between the Environment and COVID-19
Portal origin nid: 
464150
Published: 
Thursday, September 3, 2020 - 11:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
While scientists around the world are confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Earth observing satellites continue to orbit and send back images that reveal connections between the pandemic and the environment.
Portal image: 
Small, blocky shapes of towns, fields, and pastures surround the Mississippi River