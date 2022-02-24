Portal origin URL: NASA is Helping Fly Drones in the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Sea Ice and Sea Level Change.Portal origin nid: 477610Published: Thursday, February 24, 2022 - 09:47Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A team led by NASA scientists is showing how a fixed-winged drone named Vanilla could fly for several days over the Arctic ocean carrying an instrument that uses radar to measure the depth of snow accumulating on top of sea ice.Portal image: Fixed-wing drone Vanilla flying over Arctic sea ice