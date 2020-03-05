Portal origin URL: NASA to Hold Media Briefing on New Global Air Quality ConstellationPortal origin nid: 458671Published: Thursday, March 5, 2020 - 13:12Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA is hosting a media teleconference at 10 a.m. EDT Monday, March 9, to discuss an international collaboration aimed at improving our understanding of air quality.Portal image: A pioneering new constellation of three space-based instruments has started to take shape to advance global air quality science Science Categories: Earth