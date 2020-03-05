NASA to Hold Media Briefing on New Global Air Quality Constellation

Portal origin URL: 
NASA to Hold Media Briefing on New Global Air Quality Constellation
Portal origin nid: 
458671
Published: 
Thursday, March 5, 2020 - 13:12
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA is hosting a media teleconference at 10 a.m. EDT Monday, March 9, to discuss an international collaboration aimed at improving our understanding of air quality.
Portal image: 
A pioneering new constellation of three space-based instruments has started to take shape to advance global air quality science
Science Categories: 
Earth