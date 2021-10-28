NASA to Host Briefing on Webb Telescope Engineering, Deployments

NASA to Host Briefing on Webb Telescope Engineering, Deployments
Thursday, October 28, 2021 - 09:14
NASA will hold a virtual media briefing 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Nov. 2, to discuss the engineering of the James Webb Space Telescope, the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope.
The James Webb Space Telescope is the premier space science observatory of the next decade.