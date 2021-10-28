Portal origin URL: NASA to Host Briefing on Webb Telescope Engineering, DeploymentsPortal origin nid: 474995Published: Thursday, October 28, 2021 - 09:14Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA will hold a virtual media briefing 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Nov. 2, to discuss the engineering of the James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s largest and most powerful space science telescope.Portal image: The James Webb Space Telescope is the premier space science observatory of the next decade.