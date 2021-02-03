Portal origin URL: NASA, International Partners Assess Mission to Map Ice on Mars, Guide Science PrioritiesPortal origin nid: 467998Published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 - 09:43Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA and three international partners have signed a statement of intent to advance a possible robotic Mars ice mapping mission, which could help identify abundant, accessible ice for future candidate landing sites on the Red Planet.Portal image: This artist illustration depicts four orbiters as part of the International Mars Ice Mapper (I-MIM) mission