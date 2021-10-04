NASA Invites Media to Launch of Double Asteroid Redirection Test

NASA Invites Media to Launch of Double Asteroid Redirection Test
Monday, October 4, 2021 - 16:19
Media accreditation is open for the upcoming launch of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, an evaluation of technologies for preventing a hazardous asteroid from striking Earth.
Illustration of NASA’s DART spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system.