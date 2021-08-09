Portal origin URL: NASA Invites Media to New OSIRIS-REx, Asteroid Bennu Study BriefingPortal origin nid: 473149Published: Monday, August 9, 2021 - 15:18Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Aug. 11, to discuss an important finding from NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft.Portal image: Still depicting the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft’s trajectory around asteroid Bennu from the initial arrival in Dec 2018 through the final departure in April 2021. The trajectory is presented in a Sun Bennu North reference frame.