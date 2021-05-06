Portal origin URL: NASA Invites Public, Media to Watch Asteroid Mission Begin Return to EarthPortal origin nid: 470821Published: Thursday, May 6, 2021 - 16:41Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA invites the public and the media to watch its first asteroid sample return mission begin a two-year cruise home at 4 p.m. EDT Monday, May 10, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.Portal image: This illustration shows the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft departing asteroid Bennu to begin its two-year journey back to Earth.