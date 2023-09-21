Portal origin URL: NASA Invites Public to Share Excitement of Asteroid Sample ReturnPortal origin nid: 489097Published: Thursday, September 21, 2023 - 13:38Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA is inviting the public to take part in virtual activities ahead of the OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer) asteroid sample return mission on Sunday, Sept. 24.Portal image: A training model of the sample return capsule during a drop test in preparation for the retrieval of the sample return capsule from NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Department of Defense's Utah Test and Training Range.