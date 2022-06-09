NASA to Launch 6 Small Satellites to Monitor, Study Tropical Cyclones

NASA to Launch 6 Small Satellites to Monitor, Study Tropical Cyclones
Thursday, June 9, 2022 - 11:00
This month, NASA is launching the first two of six small satellites to study the formation and development of tropical cyclones almost every hour – about four to six times more often than is possible with current satellites.
A false-color satellite image of Tropical Cyclone Batsirai as it moved over Madagascar, the borders of which are outlined in a thin black line. The hurricane is shown as a spiral with blue and green in the center and a yellow tail on a background of red.